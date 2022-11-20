Drivers Warned About Serious Danger in Hudson Valley This Month

There is one serious dangerous driving condition that most drivers never seem ready for. However, it can happen quickly and have deadly consequences for you and your family.

This time of year there are lots of tricky driving hazards that we've been all been trained to anticipate. Rough weather like snow and rain are things we have all learned to prepare for. Whenever there's a huge storm on the way most drivers go through a checklist of precautions and plan accordingly so they can safely get to their destination.

There is one common road condition, however, that most drivers are not properly prepared for that could prove to be fatal.

Canva Canva loading...

Officials are warning Hudson Valley residents to prepare for blinding sunglare on roads in the morning and afternoon hours. During the fall and winter months, the sun appears lower on the horizon than it does in the summer. That bright sunlight will shine on cars at such a low angle that it can quickly disorient and blind drivers.

While driving into the sun is extremely hazardous, AAA has shared some important precautions you should take to make sure you don't wind up getting into an accident.

Investing in polarized sunglasses to reduce glare can be a lifesaver. Drivers are also reminded to use the sun visor. Shading your eyes from those direct sunbeams can make navigating the road much easier.

Canva Canva loading...

If you do quickly come across sunglare, it's important to slow down. Lowering your speed and leaving more room in front of your vehicle can help avoid an accident if someone else winds up becoming disoriented. AAA also suggests putting on your headlights. While it may seem counterproductive, this will make your car more visible to other vehicles.

There are also some simple precautions you can take before heading out on the road to make sure you don't wind up getting blinded by the sun. Keeping both the inside and outside of your windshield clean is a must. This time of year is also a good time to check your windshield for cracks and pitting that could reflect that sun right into your eyes. AAA also warns drivers against storing papers or other light-colored objects on their dashboards that could reflect even more light into their field of vision.

Simple Winter Driving Tips Some Boneheads Forget Every Year It happens every time it snows. People seem to forget how to drive in winter weather, even in Central and Upstate New York. Here are a few simple tips to make it safer for you and everyone else on the road.