Just Arrived: “Drive-In” Movies with Your Dog in Ulster County

We're not even a month into Sumer and there's already another event to add to your to-do list. This time, you're not just having a good time, you're helping out local animals, too.

Summer in the Hudson Valley is all about bringing your indoor activities outside. Concerts, beer tastings, and even birthday parties are all more fun with grass under your feet and the clear sky overhead. Now, you can add a movie with your dog to the list.

Movie Night at Ulster County Canines in Saugerties, NY

"Movie night with your dogs!!!!! (Kinda like a drive in but with out the car)", began a recent Facebook post from Ulster County Canines. The event, which will be held every Thursday night through the end of summer, is a way to not only enjoy al fresco entertainment, but help a local organization devoted to our four-legged friends.

All About Movie Night at Ulster County Canines

The movie nights will be held outdoors at Ulster County Canines (UCC) in Saugerties, NY on Thursdays (the shows start at 8:30). UCC suggests a donation of $10 per family, and asks guests to bring their own drinks and snacks, although they say a plan that includes food vendors is also in the works. Movies will be projected on a giant inflatable screen (above), and the movie will be announced each week on their Facebook page.

Learn More About Ulster County Canines

Ulster County Canines is a non-profit shelter and adoption center for dogs located in Saugerties, NY. Run by founders Jamie Stech and Adam Saunders, UCC is always looking for ways to generate support, both physically (you can volunteer here) and through donations. There are also plans in the works for a members-only dog park that will not only provide financial support for UCC, but supply a great place for local dogs as well.

