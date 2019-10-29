Drink With Puppies At This Hudson Valley Brewery

A Dutchess County brewery is hosting a fundraiser with puppies to help them find their fur-ever home.

I love breweries and I love dogs. But you know what I really love? Drinking at breweries WITH dogs. And there's a Hudson Valley Brewery that's offering just that. King's Court Brewery has teamed up with The Incredible Pups Pet Rescue for a fundraiser event and to help dogs find their fur-ever homes. The event is on Wednesday, November 20, from 6 to 9 p.m., according to the Facebook event.

The Facebook event says there is a suggested donation of $20 at the door, but any amount helps. All the funds raised will go directly back to the dogs and all of their needs. Besides getting the dogs the things they need, you can also find your next best friend (aka a dog). They will have puppies and dogs there for you to fall in love with and *hopefully* start an adoption process.

This event is kid-friendly, according to the Facebook event. And honestly, if your kid loves one of the dogs can you really tell them no? Enjoy some beer, enjoy some pups, help a great cause.

