Dramatic Before & After Photos Show Poughkeepsie’s Progress

While there's always work to be done but Poughkeepsie has come a long way in recent years. Check out these before and after pictures to see how big of a difference has been made.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to Britanica.com, Poughkeepsie was settled by the Dutch in the late 1600s has had its up and downs through the years. So what's next for Poughkeepsie?

Within the next few years, a number of high profile developments will be completed including Eastdale Village, Hudson Heritage, The Hive, and others. The face of the Town and City of Poughkeepsie will continue to evolve.