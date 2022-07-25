The Best Hudson Valley Spots to Take Your Dog for a Swim

This weekend was rough. Temperatures in the high nineties both Saturday and Sunday made going outside more of a chore than an activity, and many dogs (including mine) suffered from something they had seldom experienced before: boredom. When the pavement is too hot for walks, a swim may be the only option to give your furry friend exercise without risking something dangerous like heat exhaustion. But where can you take them?

Best Streams, Creeks, and Rivers for your Dog in the Hudson Valley

That was the topic of conversation in a Facebook group that normally focused on people-related activities. "We are looking for a water spot where our dog can safely get in the water to play around. Nothing that is tough for us to walk to… it’s too hot outside for us", read the post in the group Hiking the Hudson Valley and Beyond. So where are the best streams for your dog to cool off?

Places for Dogs to Swim in the Hudson Valley, NY

The first tip to keep in mind is to avoid standing water like ponds or lakes during the current spike of harmful algal blooms (HAB). You can learn more here. But the first stop you could make with your dog is the most famous: the Hudson River. "There’s quite a few spots along the Hudson that are safe and open to the public… you may have to use a long lead due to leash law", offered a Hudson Valley woman. "Anywhere along the Peekskill riverfront. So many options", came a more specific suggestion. There are a few more private options as well.

Dog Swimming in Ulster, Dutchess, and Westchester County, NY

"[In Ulster County] Peter’s Kill in Minnewaska has good spots but the streams are really low", recommended a Newburgh resident. "Rockefeller state park [in Westchester County], the 13 bridges trail has lots of watering holes", came another suggestion. In Dutchess County, Dover Stone Church came recommended for its refreshing streams. Don't want to leave your house? There's always a kiddie pool!

