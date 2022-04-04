Police: Distracted Driving Awareness Month and Prevention

Unfortunately, we see this all the time on the roads. You're driving along and everything seems fine then all of a sudden a car near you cuts into your lane, stops short or is swerving near you. Not only is it frustrating, but very scary to experience and can shake you up a bit.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office recently put out a warning and some information about distracted driving. According to the post, April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and it's more of a problem than people realize.

AndreyPopov from Getty Images AndreyPopov from Getty Images loading...

Scary facts about distracted driving:

According to the National Safety Council, 8 people are killed and hundreds more get injured on a typical day because of distracted driving. If you glance at your phone while driving at 60 miles an hour, your eyes were reportedly blind to the road while you drove the length of a FOOTBALL FIELD, that is just scary.

What exactly does distracted driving mean?

Using your phone

Setting a navigation device

Changing what you are listening to

Drinking coffee

Applying makeup

Any other action that takes away your attention from driving

Driver/Passenger tips:

It may seem repetitive, but there is awareness for a reason.

Only focus on driving if you are the driver

If the passenger sees the driver getting distracted they should tell them to focus on the road

No distractions

We all have important places to get to, but it's important we drive safe and help each other out.

Speaking of safety, here are some laws in New York we should all know and some of the most wanted people in New York ugh:

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.