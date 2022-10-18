Discount New York Grocery Store Opening New Hudson Valley Store

Officials say this new store will "improve the quality of life" for Hudson Valley residents.

BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern part of the United States, announced its opening up four new stores across the east coast, including one in the Hudson Valley.

BJ's Wholesale Club Opening New Location In Westchester County, New York

One of the new locations will be located in Westchester County, New York.

"We continue to accelerate our expansion and we’re excited to open these new locations,” Bill Werner, executive vice president of strategy and development, BJ’s Wholesale Club said. “We’re always looking for ways to bring the value and convenience of a BJ’s membership to more shoppers, and extending our reach is a major way of achieving that.”

The BJ's Wholesale Club is opening soon in White Plains, Greenburgh, New York. The new store will be located inside the Crossroads Shopping Center at the site of the former K-Mart, according to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner

"The store will be the first in the Center since the closure of Waldbaum's in 2012 to offer a wide range of food products (fresh produce, meats, refrigerated, frozen foods, beverages, bakery, etc.), in addition to a wide variety of non-food goods," Town of Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner stated. "Many residents of Fairview who live near the Crossroads Shopping Center have asked in the past for a store that will sell groceries at this location."

New BJ's Wholesale Club Expected To Bring About 150 Jobs to Hudson Valley

The new store is expected to create about 150 jobs in the Hudson Valley, according to company officials.

"Having BJs at this location will be helpful to seniors who live on or off of Manhattan Ave and who don't have cars. The BJs club should be a quality of life enhancement. And will help our residents save money on groceries and other items," Feinder adds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Opening New Location In Greenburgh, New York

The new store will be located at 423 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, New York. An opening date has not been announced but company officials confirmed the store will open "this falll."

BJ's Wholesale Club promotes its members "save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping."

Locations In Newburgh, Wappinger Falls, Monroe, Yorktown Heights, West Nyack, Pelham Manor

BJ's Wholesale Club has a number of other Hudson Valley locations including in Newburgh, Wappinger Falls, Monroe, Yorktown Heights, West Nyack and Pelham Manor.

