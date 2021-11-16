Newburgh to Norway, Direct Flights Begin This Summer

It's getting easier and easier to escape the Hudson Valley for a little vacation.

Earlier this month, Frontier Airlines announced flights from Stewart Airport to sunny Florida. Tampa, Miami and Orlando are all destinations that Hudson Valley residents can easily get to by hopping on a flight at Stewart International Airport in Newburgh.

Orange County's Executive Steve Neuhaus said in a statement back in October:

"These new flights by Frontier Airlines are further proof that New York is open for business and building back better. The additional traffic to and from New York Stewart International Airport will greatly benefit the regional economy, while the flights give travelers from Florida another entry point into our beautiful state and all that it has to offer."

With that being said, more and more direct flights are leaving from the Orange County airport and heading overseas.

Norse Atlantic Airways announced this week that starting in the summer of 2022 they'll be offering direct flights to Oslo, Norway from the following airports:

• Los Angeles (Ontario Intl. Airport)

• New York (Stewart Intl. Airport)

• Fort Lauderdale/Miami (Ft. Lauderdale Intl. Airport)

It was reported in September that Norse Atlantic had submitted official requests and permission to fly from the United States. Flights to Norway with Norse Atlantic are reportedly the first direct flights to Europe from the Hudson Valley since 2019.

So, what does Norway have to offer? If you decided to head out to Oslo Visit Norway suggests checking out the Northern Lights, hiking one of their stunning trails, and maybe taking in one of Norway's numerous food, music, or movie festivals.

Will you be packing up and flying out of the Hudson Valley in the summer of 2022?

