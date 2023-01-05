Difference Between National & Federal Holiday, What’s Open?
The third Monday in January is Martin Luther King Jr Day. The significance? It is a Federal Holiday that was signed into law in 1986 by President Reagan. The day earmarked to honor the life of Dr. King is officially the third Monday in January, which falls on or near his actual birthday, January 15.
This year, 2023, would have marked his 94th birthday.
So what is a Federal Holiday? It is a day that has been recognized by the United States Government. US Government offices will be closed, and federal employees are paid to have the day off.
So, what is a National Holiday? What does that mean?
A National Holiday is one that every person would be off from work. After checking out multiple sources, turns out the United States does not have a National Holiday. The closest holiday that could possibly be seen as a day every person across the United States might celebrate is the 4th of July or Independence Day.
Do you have a list of the US Federal Holidays:
- New Year's Day
- Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
- Washington's Birthday
- Memorial Day
- Independence Day
- Labor Day
- Columbus Day
- Veterans Day
- Thanksgiving Day
- Christmas Day
States have the option of recognizing the Federal Holiday. For instance, not all states recognized Martin Luther King Jr Day, until 1999 when Iowa became the last state to recognize the holiday.
What is closed on Martin Luther King Jr Day?
- Banks
- Government Offices
- Post Offices
- Most Schools
- Metro-North is running on a Saturday schedule