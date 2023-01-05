Difference Between National & Federal Holiday, What’s Open?

The third Monday in January is Martin Luther King Jr Day. The significance? It is a Federal Holiday that was signed into law in 1986 by President Reagan. The day earmarked to honor the life of Dr. King is officially the third Monday in January, which falls on or near his actual birthday, January 15.

This year, 2023, would have marked his 94th birthday.

attachment-flag loading...

So what is a Federal Holiday? It is a day that has been recognized by the United States Government. US Government offices will be closed, and federal employees are paid to have the day off.

Get our free mobile app

So, what is a National Holiday? What does that mean?

Flags 1 (Napa) Bill Chizek loading...

A National Holiday is one that every person would be off from work. After checking out multiple sources, turns out the United States does not have a National Holiday. The closest holiday that could possibly be seen as a day every person across the United States might celebrate is the 4th of July or Independence Day.

Get our free mobile app

Do you have a list of the US Federal Holidays:

470644698 Arnaldo Margotti, Jr loading...

New Year's Day

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Washington's Birthday

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

States have the option of recognizing the Federal Holiday. For instance, not all states recognized Martin Luther King Jr Day, until 1999 when Iowa became the last state to recognize the holiday.

What is closed on Martin Luther King Jr Day?

flag battalion Memorial Day Richard Lockyer loading...

Banks

Government Offices

Post Offices

Most Schools

Metro-North is running on a Saturday schedule

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.