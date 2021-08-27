Did You See a Movie at This Old Poughkeepsie Cinema?

It's Thursday and we're feeling nostalgic here.

We're all about '90s nostalgia right now. That's totally fine because it was a great decade. Some of the best toys, television shows and even snacks came out of the 1990's. There's reason why they brought back Dunkaroos for crying out loud.

Even some of the greatest movies were made then. The decade brought us Forrest Gump, Braveheart and Pulp Fiction.

I know I risk sounding like an old dinosaur here but back in my day when you wanted to see a new movie you could only watch it a place called the movie theater. I'm so old I saw the original Jurassic Park in the movie theater.

This was back in the old days when a stream was still just running water.

Does anyone remember Hoyts Cinemas at the Poughkeepsie Galleria? Who's old enough? It's okay don't be shy.

Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall

The Poughkeepsie Galleria has been posting some great throwback pictures on Thursdays. Today the featured the old theater that is now Regal Cinemas.

Do you have any memories from this place? What movies to remember seeing there? Did your parents take you? Did you take a date there?

According to the Galleria, these photos were taken around 1991. If you look at these old photos hard enough you can actually smell the pop corn popping and hear MC Hammer playing over the mall's speakers.

Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall

What other memories do you have from the Galleria?

