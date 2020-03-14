Dick’s Sporting Goods to Remove Hunting Gear from 440 Stores

Expanding upon their removal of guns in select stores, Dick's Sporting Goods has announced that it will remove hunting gear and guns from 440 locations.

Fox News reports that Dick's Sporting Goods made an announcement on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, that more stores will have their hunting departments removed. This comes after a similar change in 2018 where guns and hunting departments were removed from stores following the Parkland school shooting.

In the past two years, Dick's had removed guns and ammunition from 125 of its locations. Fox News reports that Dick's also made the change to not sell assault-style weapons. They also raised the age to purchase guns to 21. These major changes, however, did not affect sales. Dick's reported strong fourth-quarter results and growth in their three major categories of hardlines, apparel, and footwear.

According to Fox News, Dick's Sporting Goods did not specify which stores would be affected. It is unclear when specifically the hunting departments would be removed. Dick's Sporting Goods has locations across the Hudson Valley including Poughkeepsie, Middletown, Kingston, and White Plains.

Listen to the WRRV Morning Grind weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM through your WRRV app. Connect with WRRV on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: