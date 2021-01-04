Devitt’s Nursery and Supply Start GoFundMe Page to Help Local Businesses

Devitt's Nursery and Supply in New Windsor has started a crowdfunding page specifically to help out business that may be struggling right here in the Hudson Valley.

Even though we have officially kicked off a new year it's almost impossible to forget the negative impact that the last year left on all of us as individuals and especially businesses who have arguably been hit the hardest because of the pandemic. Many of us are heading in to 2021 with last year in the rearview mirror but the reality is that several local shops and restaurants are still struggling to keep their doors open months into the pandemic. Thankfully, one local business here in the Hudson Valley is doing what they can to raise funds and help cushion the impact the coronavirus has left financially.

Devitt's Nursery & Supply is paying it forward and doing what they can to help businesses that have been struggling since April of last year. They've started a campaign to bring awareness to the hardship and strain put on local businesses.

The campaign is calling upon businesses and people who have not been hit as hard by the coronavirus pandemic to donate to the fund.

Their goal is to raise $100,000.

You can contribute to the fund by donating to their GoFundMe page.

Devitt's Nursery and Supply plans to continue to collect money throughout the month of January and then will disperse the money to hurting businesses in February.

If you are a small business in Orange, Dutchess, Ulster or Putnam county and in need of some assistance you can reach out and send some information to HVBizfund@gmail.com or you can fill out an application form here.

If you don't want to continue to see businesses close their doors permanent;y then it is vital we support them whenever we can.