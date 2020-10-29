Details About the Orange County Tax Foreclosure Auction

Do you have dreams of purchasing a house or piece of property at auction and then fixing it up? While a few of the counties in the Hudson Valley have decided to not hold tax foreclosure auctions, this year, a few are, including Orange County.

Here is the info that you will need to know for the Orange County ONLINE Tax Foreclosure Auction:

The online auction will be taking place entirely online. The bidding will begin online on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10 AM and then end on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11 AM. In order to participate in the online auction, you do have to submit information to the auction company before you can be approved to bid.

If you have never participated in one of these tax auctions, the company that runs it will also be holding an online info webinar on Thursday October 29, 2020 at 7 PM. It is highly recommended that you attend the pre-buyer seminar if you have never participated in one of these auctions. The webinar will cover all of the terms and conditions of the auction, plus will let you know what you need to submit before you can bid on any of the properties, how to take possession of the properties, and give you a chance to ask additional questions at the end of the session.

To see a listing of the properties that will be available as a part of the Orange County, NY online tax foreclosure auction, click here.