Watch Out Deer! Dec Offering Additional Tags for New York Hunters

Do you enjoy going deer hunting in New York State? Do you go every year and get frustrated when you are limited to only a certain amount? What would you do if you found out, that you could go back outside and get another couple for your freezer?

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has heard you, in years like this one, when there are extra tags available, you win. How can you get your hands on the additional tags? Are there restrictions? Tell us more!

When will the New York State DEC have those extra deer tags available?

Deer Crossing Road,washington state jamesvancouver loading...

The extra deer tags are going to be available on a first come basis, until they run out. Yes, you will need to apply for them. Yes, there are a few restrictions on the tags, as a large percentage (but not all of them) are for bow hunters.

How can you apply for these leftover tags or permits with the NYS DEC?

Photo by Pushkaraj Deshpande on Unsplash Photo by Pushkaraj Deshpande on Unsplash loading...

The only way you can get these permits, is in person at one of the New York State DEC licensing outlets. Did you already pay a $10 permit fee? If you did then you won't have to pay it again (according to their press release). If you haven't paid for a permit already this year, then you will need to pay the $10 fee. You must get these permits in person; they will not be available via the phone or online.

How long will the extra deer permits/ deer tags be available?

Photo by Yu Wang on Unsplash Photo by Yu Wang on Unsplash loading...

The extra permits will be available until they are all given out. While that is a challenge to people who want make plans, getting to a permit location as soon as possible it the best plan of action for any hunter who wants to grab more deer.

Here is new info for hunting deer in New York State, keep reading

New York DEC New Rules For Deer and Bear Hunting As you prepare for the fall deer and bear hunting season, you need to be aware of these new rules just adopted by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

300 of these Majestic White Deer Live in Upstate NY!