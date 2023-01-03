Dead Body Found in Beacon, New York on New Year’s Day

The New Year started with unfortunate news out of Beacon, New York.

On Sunday, January 1st, 2023, the City of Beacon Police Department released a statement about a body of a deceased man found near Teller Avenue.

The press release states:

On 1/1/23 at approximately 12:00 pm, the City of Beacon Police Department responded to the wooded area off of Teller Avenue for a deceased male subject who was in his 50's.

They add that the deceased male was then transported to the Dutchess County Medical Examiner's Office, at 168 Washington Avenue in Poughkeepsie, for an autopsy.

On the Dutchess County Medical Examiner's website, they explain that they investigate "the cause and manner of death for all sudden or unexpected deaths, natural deaths when the deceased has not been under a physician’s care, as well as homicide, suicide, and accidental deaths" adding "These scientific investigations provide loved ones with accurate and timely answers with regard to the deceased."

In the City of Beacon Police Department's statement, they add that this is an ongoing investigation writing:

At this time the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released pending notification to family members.

The City of Beacon Police Department asks that if anyone has any information regarding the deceased male found near Teller Avenue to call the Detective Division and Detective Sergent Jason Johnson (#315) at 845-838-5061.

For updates from the City of Beacon Police Department make sure to follow them on social media. We will update this story once more information is made available.

