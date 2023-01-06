Damar Hamlin FaceTime’s Bills Teammates: Here’s What He Said

We got excellent news on Thursday, as the University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made remarkable improvements in his recovery and that he appeared to be neurologically intact.

Hamlin still had a breathing tube on Thursday and getting oxygen assistance, but on Friday morning, it was confirmed that Hamlin had his breathing tube removed.

His progress has been amazing and he was actually able to FaceTime with his Bills teammates on Friday morning.

Head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR radio today that Hamlin couldn't talk much, since he is still recovering, but his words to his Bills teammates and coaches were, "Love you, boys."

This recovery has been nothing short of amazing and it has to be such a jolt of emotion for the Bills organization and especially his teammates and coaches, the people he spends most of his time with.

Hamlin still has to make progress to be discharged from the hospital, but considering where we were on Monday night and Tuesday, this is nothing short of a remarkable recovery after he went into cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills-Bengals game.

The Bills are preparing to face the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon and will need a win to assure they're at least the 2 seed in the AFC and can guarantee they do not go to Arrowhead Stadium for a potential AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

That playoff scenario the NFL released still needs approval by the league owners.

