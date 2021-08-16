A Hudson Valley murder suspect was allegedly caught with a "dangerous" weapon in a local jail.

In April, Truvock Noble of Kingston was indicted by an Ulster County Grand Jury and arraigned in Ulster County Court for the alleged murder of Erick Crawford in broad daylight at the corner of Broadway and Liberty Street in Kingston in March.

Crawford was found by police lying on the sidewalk in front of a home on Liberty Street in Kingston with gunshot wounds to his torso and thigh. Detectives are continuing their investigation into the murder and the motive behind it, police say.

"County Court remanded him to Ulster County Jail to await other court appearances. He will now be appearing again before Ulster County Court for having dangerous contraband in jail," the Ulster County District Attorney's Office said in a press release on Saturday.

Noble has now been indicted by another Ulster County Grand Jury for possessing homemade shanks in the Ulster County Jail on July 7, officials say.

These items are determined to be dangerous contraband because they can be used to endanger the safety and security of the jail and corrections officers, civilian employees, and other inmates, according to the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

“The threat these dangerous contrabands pose to everyone in the jail, including corrections officers, justify the need for serious and vigorous prosecution of such cases," District Attorney David Clegg stated.

Noble is expected to be arraigned soon in Ulster County Court on his new charges.

