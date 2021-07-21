Cuomo Reveals ‘Critical Factor’ To Beat COVID, Rebuild New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed a "critical factor" to "defeat COVID-19 for good."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19 and announced 1.67 percent of tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours.

"New Yorkers have made great progress beating back this virus, but we have to make sure everyone who's able gets vaccinated as soon as possible to defeat COVID-19 for good - especially with new, more contagious variants of the virus out there," Cuomo said.

The state's 7-day COVID percent positive rate has increased to 1.31 percent. According to Cuomo, 74 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 67.5 percent have completed their vaccine series.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"Getting shots in arms is the critical factor we need to fully rebuild our economy and secure New York's future. If you haven't received your shot yet, there's ample supply and vaccination sites across the state, so make an appointment or simply walk-in today."

Nearly 62 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

The top Republican in the Senate is urging New Yorkers to get vaccinated. Mitch McConnell fears the nation will be in trouble again and believes this fall could be as bad as the fall of 2020 if more people don't get vaccinated.

"If there is anybody out there willing to listen: Get vaccinated,” McConnell said. "These shots need to get in everybody’s arms as rapidly as possible or we’re going to be back in a situation in the fall that we don’t yearn for — that we went through last year. This is not complicated.”

Keep Scrolling:

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond Gov. Cuomo declared the first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency in New York.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley Some drivers in the Hudson Valley had to be saved from the roofs of their cars.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.

Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli Six were arrested for allegedly selling drugs and more at a Hudson Valley deli.

Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business A historic Hudson Valley building is getting a second life as a new business that will show off the beauty of the region.