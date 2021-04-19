Cuomo: ‘New York Making Tremendous Progress’ in COVID Battle

Gov. Cuomo believes New York is making "tremendous progress."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the COVID-19 positivity rate across New York State dropped to 2.35 percent, the lowest since November 7.

"New York is making tremendous progress in our goal to vaccinate every New Yorker while keeping the infection and hospitalization rates down, but variants of the virus remain a concern across the state," Cuomo said.

Cuomo also announced the statewide 7-day average positivity rate dropped below 3 percent for the first time since before Thanksgiving. 3,754 New Yorkers are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since just after Thanksgiving. 849 patients are in ICU with 520 intubated, both the lowest since the first week of December 2020.

Cuomo also confirmed 35 more COVID deaths, the fewest since Nov. 22. In total 41,485 Empire State residents have died from COVID-19.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"It's going to take everyone working together, as individuals and in communities, to protect each other and defeat this virus once and for all. Until we get to that point, we must stay vigilant and continue with the behaviors we know slow the spread - washing your hands, staying socially distanced and wearing a mask," Cuomo said.

Keep Reading:

Many New COVID Rules Issued By Cuomo For New York State