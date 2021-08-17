Cuomo: New COVID Cases Up ‘1,000%’ in New York, 80% Percent Delta

Gov. Cuomo confirmed new cases of COVID have increased at alarming rates in New York while announcing new drastic action to slow the spread.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, Gov. Cuomo confirmed new cases of COVID have increased by over 1,000 percent in recent weeks with over 80 percent of all new cases coming from the highly contagious Delta variant.

"When COVID ambushed New York last year, New Yorkers acted, while the Federal Government denied the problem," Cuomo stated. "Now, the Delta variant is spreading across the nation and across New York -- new daily positives are up over 1000% over the last six weeks, and over 80 percent of recent positives in New York State are linked to the Delta variant. We must now act again to stop the spread."

Cuomo also announced new rules to try and slow the spread. All healthcare workers in New York State must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday, September 27.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul's administration was briefed prior to the announcement, according to Cuomo.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio praised Cuomo's decision. The mayor also said he will likely require all New York City teachers to get vaccinated.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Cuomo also said a large group of New Yorkers can start getting their third COVID vaccine shot today. President Biden reportedly plans to recommend a third vaccine dose for all, as soon as this week. The booster shot would be needed eight months after being fully vaccinated.

According to Cuomo, 3.61 percent of all COVID tests came back positive in the past 24 hours. The state's seven-day positivity rate stands at 3.09 percent. 11 New Yorkers died from COVID in the past 24 hours.

Seven people died from COVID-related illnesses in the Hudson Valley over the past few days. Five died in Dutchess County and one person passed away in both Putnam and Orange counties. State officials did not report if those who died had been vaccinated against the virus

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.