Culinary Institute Hyde Park Offering New Online Degree Programs

Some colleges and universities have had to make a switch to a more online based class structure and learning program, one located here in the Hudson Valley is one of those institutes of higher-learning that has made that change.

The Culinary Institute of America, located in Hyde Park with additional campuses in California and Texas, has announced that they will be starting a program where students can get their Wine And Beverage Master's Degree online beginning in September of 2021.

The instruction will predominantly be online, with an additional three-short in person residences. Two of the residencies will take place in the Napa Valley California campus and one in the Hyde Park, NY campus.

What will students be learning about? According to a press release from the culinary college course work will include the following (but not limited to):

every facet of the business, from bottle to glass, exploring global wine business management; spirits, fermented, and non-alcoholic beverages; entrepreneurial innovation, marketing, distribution; and much more.

Prospective students can start applying now, but they do need to be at least 21-years of age and hold a Bachelor's Degree.

For those of you who live in the area of the Hyde Park Campus, one of the most frequently asked questions? When will the campus restaurants re-open to guests?

As of 2/12/2021 the Hyde Park campus still remains closed to guests and visitors until further notice. This goes for people wanting to visit the restaurants and the students currently enrolled. The campus maintains that they will continue to evaluate a re-opening and then only do so when it is safe for staff, students and guests.

