COVID Can’t Stop 30 Year Pumpkin Tradition in New Paltz

This year we have had to go without some of our favorite events but I am happy to report that the Night of 100 Pumpkins with The Bakery in New Paltz is not one of them. The Bakery shared through Facebook page yesterday that they have figured out how to do it safely in this season of COVID-19 and now all they need is you and your pumpkin of course.

They are hosting the event at The Bakery and around town. They have teamed up with The New Paltz Youth Program, the Office for Community Wellness, the New Paltz Rescue Squad, the New Paltz Safe Coalition, the New Paltz Police Department, Parks and Recreation plus the Town and Village of New Paltz and the local school district to present a safe Halloween.

According to their post details are still coming together but the plan is to have the pumpkins that you carve displayed a various locations around town so that people can spread out. There is a plan to have a Grab and Go candy stations. They are planning window art and selfie photo stations. So, even though the traditional Halloween parade in New Paltz can't happen it sounds like the Night of 100 Pumpkins is a go.

If you plan to carve a pumpkin you must drop them off at the bakery on Friday the 30th. Then on Halloween they will set pumpkins up at The Bakery and at other candy drops around town. This will insure that crowds will stay small and volunteers will be on hand to help with COVID Guidelines.

Unfortunately, there will be no judging or prizes this year but that won't stop the pumpkins artists, especially because all carves will receive a free pumpkin cookie. If you plan to carve a pumpkin please contact The Bakery in advance so they can plan enough locations for all the pumpkins.

Check out the gallery below of winners and pumpkins from the past 5 years.