COVID-19 Report Card Launched to Track Virus in New York Schools

A new "COVID-19 Report Card" was created to track COVID-19 infections and tests from every New York school.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced this week the launch of "The COVID-19 Report Card," an online dashboard that tracks real-time COVID-19 infections and testing operations of every New York school and school district.

Cuomo acted by Executive Order that directs schools, local health departments, labs and all testing sites to properly collect and report COVID-19 testing data for students and staff at each school in New York State, ensuring this information can be accurately presented on the online COVID-19 Report Card, officials say.

"Facts empower people to make informed decisions for the health and safety of themselves and their families," Cuomo said. "The COVID-19 Report Card will give parents, faculty and students the most up-to-date information on the status of their school and their school district's testing and results. I urge our school communities to stay vigilant and be smart."

The COVID-19 Report Card will provide parents, teachers, students and all New Yorkers with comprehensive data updated on a daily basis, including:

Positive infections by date of students & staff by school & school district

Whether school/district (& student and staff) are remote, in-person, or hybrid

Number of students and staff on-site

Percentage of on-site students & staff who test positive

Number of tests administered by the school, test type, lab used and lag time

Date of last submission/update

According to Cuomo's office, the COVID-19 Report Card online dashboard features a user-friendly design to make it easy for parents, teachers, students and all New Yorkers to access the data in one central location. Visitors to the website can simply type in their home address to identify their school district, select their specific school, and find all reported positives, a breakdown of testing and results for students and teachers and the current enrollment. The dashboard will feature 7-day trend-charts so visitors can track results over time.

As schools reopen and districts, local health departments, and labs begin reporting the data to the NYS Dept. of Health, the COVID-19 Report Card will be live at: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/