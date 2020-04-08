COVID-19 Is Causing Many Hudson Valley Residents to Litter

Many people trying to protect themselves from COVID-19 are leaving used masks and gloves throughout the Hudson Valley.

Jo Ann Kiernan shared the above photo on Facebook. All the litter seen in the photo is a combination of rubber gloves and wipes outside of Sam's Club in Kingston, according to Kiernan. Her photo has been shared over 5,400 times.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus notes people are doing the same in Orange County. People are leaving used masks and gloves throughout public spaces, he said

"I ask you to bring that stuff home with you. Get it in the garbage, dispose of it. Don't just leave it on the ground or leave it in the shopping carts at supermarkets," Neuhaus said in a COVID-19 update video posted to Facebook.

Last week, after shopping at Market 32 in the Hudson Valley I noticed a pair of used gloves laying on the parking lot. Not far from a garbage can. A photo is below.

B Welber B Welber loading...

Another Orange County resident told Hudson Valley Post he noticed on Tuesday at least a dozen pairs of purple or blue nitrile gloves discarded on the side of the road in Newburgh.

Meanwhile, last week Nick Kessler from WRRV's Morning Grind reported seeing gloves left on the ground in Dutchess County.