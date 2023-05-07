Fascinating: New Yorkers are Finally Eating “Corn Truffles”

Corn planting season is right around the corner in New York, and a delicacy that many local farmers may have seen as a disaster in the past is growing in popularity.

Like many other specialty foods, the United States is behind the curve when it comes to adopting the dish that has been wildly popular in other countries for years (and even centuries). It's easier to understand when you discover that "corn smut" (which is currently experiencing a rebrand as "corn truffle"), is a fungus.

Carmen Hauser via Canva Carmen Hauser via Canva loading...

"Corn Truffles" in New York

Pictures of corn truffles look like something out of a science-fiction movie, and for good reason. The "attack" the Ustilago maydis fungus launches on growing corn stalks could have been ripped directly from a Hollywood script. From NPR:

The smut, from a fungus called Ustilago maydis, literally transforms each corn kernel into a bulbous, bulging bluish-grey gall. [The fungus] is naturally present in the soil and can be lofted easily into the air and onto plants.

Cylonphoto via Canva Cylonphoto via Canva loading...

Corn Smut Makes Huitlacoche

It's taken years, but the delicacy that's known as "huitlacoche" in Mexico is finally being adopted by American chefs. Praised for its "inky, mushroomy flavor that is almost impossible to describe", huitlacoche is used in everything from quesadillas to soup and can be found in high-end New York restaurants like the James Beard House.

Get our free mobile app

So attention, amateur farmers; if your small corn harvest is "ruined" by the invading Ustilago maydis fungus, don't despair! Just call your nearest Michelin-starred restaurant and get ready to feast.

15 Top Upstate New York Nurseries and Garden Centers That Are Ready For Spring! After Mother Nature gives us her usual parting slap, it is time to start thinking spring and thing flowers, gardens, yard work, and enjoying the planting season around your house. Here are 15 top garden centers and nurseries from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo that are ready and waiting just for you!