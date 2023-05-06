It seems so obvious, it amazing that more people businesses aren't doing it. In fact, there are only a small handful of pizzerias who are doing the remarkable: providing a drive-thru option in the Hudson Valley.

Drive-thru pizza sounds like a stoner's daydream, but it's amazingly convenient for more than just red-eyed college students. Parents with sleeping children, those with mobility issues, and hungry drivers in a hurry (like my wife and I were the other day in New Paltz, NY) all benefit. Here's where you need to go to enjoy the genius of a drive-thru pizzeria in the Hudson Valley.

Village Pizza in New Paltz, NY offers a drive-thru window (Google) Village Pizza in New Paltz, NY offers a drive-thru window (Google) loading...

Drive Thru Pizzerias in the Hudson Valley

I grew up in Ulster County, and I've spent more hours that I can count in New Paltz, NY. That's why I couldn't believe I'd never visited the drive-thru window at Village Pizza before. The sign appeared like a desert oasis as my wife and I made the drive home from my parents' house this weekend. "Drive Thru" the sign read high above the building and painted on the large side window. For real? For real.

This unassuming window on the side of Village Pizza in New Paltz is your very own pizza portal (Jonah/TSM) This unassuming window on the side of Village Pizza in New Paltz is your very own pizza portal (Jonah/TSM) loading...

Drive-Thru Village Pizza in New Paltz, NY

It was a last-minute decision to abruptly swerve into their parking lot that I'm still proud of three days later. We pulled around the back and up to the very residential-looking side window (above)... 5 minutes later we had individual slices of mushroom pizza in our hands. It was so convenient, I couldn't believe I had never encountered a drive-thru pizzeria before. Village Pizza isn't the only one, but it's close. Here are a few other heroes.

Get our free mobile app

Other Drive-Thru Pizzerias in the Hudson Valley, NY

There are three other pizzerias to our knowledge that offer a drive-thru option in the Hudson Valley. Pizza Hut on Matthews Street in Goshen, NY has a reported drive-thru, but Pizza Hut isn't exactly known for by-the-slice orders. My Favorite Pizza Place in Mohegan Lake, NY also has a drive-thru option, as does Wagon Wheel Pizza in Wappingers Falls, NY. Check out more pizza magic below!

7 of the Craziest Pizzas Made in Newburgh