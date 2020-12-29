Cops: ‘Heroic’ Hudson Valley Girl Stops Naked, Aroused Intruder

A young girl is being called a hero for stopping a naked and aroused Hudson Valley man who allegedly entered her bedroom as she slept.

The Ellenville Police Department responded to a report of a burglary that police say occurred on Christmas Eve around 6 a.m. at an apartment on Mill Street in the Village of Ellenville.

An investigation revealed that a man crawled through a front window of the home and went to a back bedroom where two 12-year-old girls were sleeping, police say. The noise woke one of the girls who noticed the man standing in the room naked, with an erection, according to the Ellenville Police Department.

The 12-year-old yelled at the man to leave and the man fled. During the confrontation, the noise woke the parent. The mom was told what happened, grabbed a knife, and went after the man who fled the apartment, police say.

The man was quickly identified by police as 37-year-old Sergio Ulysee who lives in the apartment building, officials say. Ulysee was stopped by police driving a car and arrested after a brief struggle, police say.

He was charged with burglary, sexually motivated felony and endangering the welfare of child. He was remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 property bond.

"The 12-year-old is to be commended for her actions in this case. This brave young lady acted with extreme bravery and without hesitation or fear and a great personal risk to her own safety," Ellenville Police Department Chief Philip Mattracion stated. "She confronted this suspect and thankfully we will never know what might have happened if not for her heroic actions."