Massive Recall Issued on Popular Household Meat Products

WARNING: Double-check your home and make sure you don't have these products. When is the last time you really looked in your fridge or pantry and noticed what is in there? Having one of these products could potentially be harmful to you and your family.

What is the latest recall to be issued by the USDA?

According to the USDA, a new recall was issued on January 31st on some Conagra Brands Inc. canned meat and poultry products that are commonly sold in grocery stores. The meat and poultry products that are involved in the recall were produced between December 12th 2022 and January 13th 2023. Yikes...

Why has the recall been issued by the USDA?

Well, the products involved reportedly had a packaging defect and it may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any sign of being contaminated. That is never good and can potentially cause people to get sick.

How do I know what products are involved?

A few of the products will definitely look familiar like 'Armour Star Vienna Original Sausage, and 'Grace Chicken Vienna Sausage'. The products that are involved in the recall have the establishment number P4247 on the product cans as well. All of these items were shipped to stores across the county so there is a HIGH chance you might have purchased one of them.

More information:

If you did purchase one of these products you should throw it out immediately or return it to the place of purchase. Anyone that has questions about it is being encouraged to call (800)-289-6014 on Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm or email consumer.care@conagra.com.

