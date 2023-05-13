New “Surplus Properties” Coming Up for Sale in Kingston, NY

It's time to own a unique and historic property in Kingston, NY. Both an abandoned warehouse and a single-family home are coming up for sale, but the city wants to make sure these properties are going to the right people.

The city has issued a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) to gauge who may want to take on one of the "surplus properties" that have been sitting vacant for over a decade, and tours will be set up soon. Take a look at the intriguing properties below.

Historic Warehouse for Sale in Kingston, NY

The warehouse (above) has been sitting empty for the past 11 years in the Rondout Historic District. The nearly 1300-square-foot structure on Post Street sits across from Cornell Park and has a a fascinating curved roof with double barn doors that looks a lot better than it did when ownership lapsed in 2012 (below).

Single-Family Home for Sale by the City of Kingston, NY

The second property is an 1,100-square-foot single-family home on Stephan Street in Kingston, NY (below). Anyone interested in the properties must submit a RFEI, which the city expects will "propose solutions [for the property] that will result in the satisfaction of the City’s objectives", according to the form. Here's when interested buyers can tour the properties.

Tour City-Owned Properties in Kingston, NY

The warehouse will be toured on May 23rd at 9:00 AM at 38 Post Street in Kingston, NY, while the single-family home at 20 Stephan Street will host tours on the same day at 11:00 AM. Proposals for either property are due no later than June 9th, and the city hopes to announce the property awards by the second week in July. Both properties owe roughly $30,000 in back taxes. Speaking of Kingston real estate, check out the modern castle with its own secret tunnel below.

