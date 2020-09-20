City of Poughkeepsie Accepting Development Proposals For Two Properties

The City of Poughkeepsie is seeking parties interested in purchasing and developing city-owned properties.

The properties are located at 204 Church Street and 61 Academy Street. 204 Church Street is a vacant, three-story, 2,765 square-foot building once used as a residence and office. the Academy Street properties is a vacant 7,405 square-foot lot.

Both of these properties are located on or just off the city's busy arterial, which sees roughly 25,000 vehicles daily, according to a press release. The properties are two blocks from Main Street and a short walk to shops and restaurants.

City Administrator Marc Nelson said:

The Church Street property is a unique piece of Poughkeepsie’s history and is located within steps of some of the city’s most exciting planned development. Built by a well-known local architect, Arnout Cannon Jr., the building is part of ‘Church Street Row,’ a group of buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. It is also designated as a local historic landmark. We welcome innovative and exciting proposals that will combine historic preservation with a creative design and utility we can all be proud of.

The City of Poughkeepsie intends to maximize the development potential of both sites, and bring vibrance to the City's downtown district.