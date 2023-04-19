Many motorists and commuters travel roads such as the New York State Thruway on a daily basis.

But if you find yourself on these roads and highways, slow down. You might be watched. A new traffic law that was signed in 2021 goes into effect, and your first offense might result in a warning. After that, however, you could be facing a fine if you don't slow down in work zones.

You also might see some NY state troopers going undercover to catch speeders.

Governor Kathy Hochul has previously praised the work of NY State Police and local law enforcement agencies, as a record 3,062 tickets were issued from April to November 2022 as part of what is known as Operation Hardhat.

Operation Hardhat

The Post Standard says that Operation Hardhat is returning once again that will use that utilize radar and speed cameras to enforce traffic laws. This is part of a pilot program with the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority. State officials say that during the first 30 days, speeding drivers will get a warning. From there, you will be fined.

The Standard also reports that State troopers will be going undercover as construction and maintenance workers to nab speeders in work zones.

According to NY.gov, penalties for going over 30 MPH the posted speed limit can result in fines up to $600 and can result in up to 11 points on your license. That is also not to mention surcharges and possibly having to enroll in driver responsibility classes.

Man Allegedly Reached Speeds Over 130 MPH. on New York State Thruway

Don't be this guy.

NBC says back in July 2019, a suspect allegedly fled Clarkstown Police and got away.

The following night, a vehicle matching that description was seen pulling out of the parking garage at the Palisades Mall. Police say they followed the vehicle onto the NYS Thruway, only to see the vehicle speed away at speeds in excess of 130 mph.

Given the extreme nature of the getaway, police backed off to avoid danger to the public. However, they had the license plate number and tracked the car all the way to the Bronx. That's when they arrested the 23 year-old suspect, who is said by police to be part of a group of street racers in Nanuet.