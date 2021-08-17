Catskills Man Attempting to Become ‘Lego Master’ on Hit TV Show

Playing with Lego's could pay off bigtime for one New York man.

Most of us at one time or another went through a phase of life where we all played with those small plastic things known as Lego's. Some, including me, still enjoy building things sometimes, but one New York man is taking his Lego building skills onto TV for a chance at a huge cash prize and the "Lego Master" crown.

Not one of my Lego creations would ever make it on the "Lego Master" TV show airing on FOX, but that's not the case for Richard Dryden from Fleischmanns, in Delaware County, New York. Dryden is currently competing on season two of the hit tv show, where teams of two Lego masters go head-to-head to build all kinds of unique Lego creations and whoever impresses the judges the most moves on to the next round, until the finale, where the top teams face off for a $100,000 cash prize.

This season is half done, and after winning the "Gnome Matter the Weather" challenge last week, Dryden and his teammate will attempt on tonight's (August 17th) episode to bring puppets to life in hopes of moving on to the next round according to the Times Union.

Dryden moved to the Catskill during the COVID pandemic talked the Times Union about his Lego journey saying, "This Lego journey has been something of a phenomenon I would say, Lego has been a constant in my life from when I was a child. It’s always been there, even if I wasn’t playing with Lego."

Now if you've never watched "Lego Master", it's a competition like realty television show that's hosted by Will Arnett and it airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on FOX. If everything goes well, who knows we could have the "Lego Master" from our area, how cool would that be!! Tune in tonight and cheer Richard on!!!

