If you want to get your hands on some of the most famous items from America's favorite nostalgic franchise restaurant, drop what you're doing and head to the Pizza Hut in Catskill, NY.

To be honest, I was surprised to find Pizza Huts still in operation when I moved back home to the Hudson Valley last year. I absolutely loved going to the (long since closed) location in Ellenville, NY as a kid. I would always order a personal pan pizza, and if I was feeling fancy, I'd even check out the salad bar. Now the salad bar, the iconic red booths, and more, are all for sale.

The Pizza Hut in Catskill, NY is liquidating some of its most famous items

Pizza Hut Items for Sale in Catskill, NY

"Announcement... NY Barns & Basements will be liquidating the contents of Pizza Hut in Catskill at 75 Maple Ave / Route 9W", began the post in the Catskill Community Board Facebook page. "There will be a salad bar, hot buffet, booth seats, tables, proofer, make table and other various items." The interest was massive and immediate.

Even the salad bar is for sale

Own a Piece of Pizza Hut in the Hudson Valley, NY

"How much for the hot buffet?", asked one interested commenter. "Can I get the pizza hut sign?", inquired another excited Pizza Hut fan ("no", came the answer, as it was being sent to another Pizza Hut store). Interested buyers are encouraged to stop by the closed Pizza Hut in person.



How to Buy

Greg Smith, the owner of NY Barns & Basements and the man in charge of the liquidation reported he will be at the 75 Route 9W location today (Friday, February 3rd) until 4pm. Smith has been active in replying to the original Facebook post as well (find the post here).

If you're in the mood for even more "famous" gear, Stewart's Shops recently opened an online store for their diehard fans. Check out what's for sale below, and good luck grabbing a famous red cup from Pizza Hut!

