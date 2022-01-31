You’ve Got To Be ‘Kitten’ Me – Cat Cafe Valentine’s Package

Whether we like it or not, Valentine's Day is almost upon us. For some people, February 14th is just another day of the year, for others, it can be a pretty expensive day, with flowers, candy, fancy dinners and even weekend getaways.

If you ask me, one pretty unique Hudson Valley business has the right idea when it comes to celebrating Valentine's Day (or Galentine's, even Palentine's) - cute cats, delicious treats, and tasty coffee.

Beans Cat Cafe, located in Beacon, is once again offering their Valentine's Package for that special someone in your life. Each package includes a private session with the cats at the cafe, half a dozen Valentine macarons, and two medium sized lattes.

They are also offering a box of Valentine's macarons for pre-order, flavors include vanilla, caramel hazelnut, or passion fruit mango - yum!

Both the Valentine's Package and the macaroon special are available to book or pre-order through February 28th. More info here.

For those not familiar with Beans Cat Cafe (gasp), allow us to give you the scoop on one of THE coolest places in the Hudson Valley. Beans Cat Cafe, located in Beacon, is a cat lounge and coffee shop (separate sides for each), where customers can go to grab a drink and a bite to eat, and visit with cats that are available for adoption.

They work with Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary for all cat adoptions, and that is where all the cats on site come from. You can take a peek at what cats they currently have available to cuddle with at the cafe through their website, and while you're there, you can get more info on how to book a time to get your kitty-therapy on in the cat room.

Their baked goods come from the Newburgh Flour Shop, who recently announced their expansion to a second location across the river in Dutchess County.

So, if you're looking for the perfect gift for the cat-loving person in your life for Val/Pal/Gal-entine's Day, look no more, Beans Cat Cafe has you covered!

