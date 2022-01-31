It seems like New York is on the other side of the COVID-19 peak caused by the Omicron variant of the virus. This comes after Governor Hochul's recent update regarding the state's progress.

Holiday Surge At Covid Testing Sites Subsides, Even As Omicron Continues Its Spread Getty Images loading...

The Latest From The Governor

In a release issued on Sunday, January 30th, Governor Kathy Hochul indicated that statewide, cases have dropped 90% since the January 7th peak, hospitalizations declined more than 550 from the prior 24 hours, and reported a total of 124 COVID-19 deaths statewide on Saturday, January 29th.

New Yorkers are doing the right thing - getting vaccinated and receiving their booster, wearing their masks, and staying home when they're sick. The winter surge plan, too, is working to ensure we manage COVID-19 after the peak of Omicron and keep New Yorkers healthy and safe. The vaccine is safe, effective, free, and readily available all over the state. If you haven't taken advantage of it yet, I encourage you to do so immediately - it's the best weapon we have in this fight against the pandemic.

The Mid-Hudson Valley's 7-day average percentages are showing the following:

Thursday 1/27/22 - 7.60%

Friday 1/28/22 - 7.11%

Saturday 1/29/22 - 6.60%

Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of the Governor Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of the Governor loading...

By The Numbers

In the January 30th report, Governor Hochul indicated that of the 143,385 test results reported, 8,781 came back positive which indicates a 5.06% rate. The 7-day average percent positive came in at 6.92%.

Just about two weeks ago, New York was reporting skyrocketing case numbers. On January 14th, Governor Hochul reported over 60,000 more New Yorkers tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. The percent positive though dropped to 16.93 percent and the 7-day average dipped below 20 percent for the first time in recent memory.

COVID-19 Testing Increases As More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Victoria Getty Images loading...

We Aren't In The Clear - Stealth Omicron Variant

Late last week, reports of "stealth" Omicron were circulating, as the first case of a COVID-19 Omicron, sub-variant was detected in Connecticut. The sub-variant is called "stealth" Omicron because it's harder to detect. Health officials say the sub-variant, called BA.2, has the same roots as the highly contagious Omicron variant. It's not a new variant. Officials describe it as a relative of Omicron, also known as BA.1.

Blood sample positive with Omicron COVID-19 coronavirus jarun011 loading...

Rules You Must Now Follow in New York If Exposed To COVID Or Symptoms New rules: What you must do in New York if you have COVID, COVID symptoms, or are exposed to the virus.

These Omicron COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York Health officials say New Yorkers should be on a close lookout for a number of Omicron symptoms that likely means you need urgent medical care.