Identify Strange Hudson Valley Bugs with New App

Those who live in the Hudson Valley know that the perks of being in this area are endless. We get to experience the best of both worlds in each and every county. There's a large selection of eateries, local shops to explore, events to attend and nature locations to find peace while visiting.

I love being in nature, it's so therapeutic and relaxing. During the day, we get to experience the chorus from the birds and breeze in the air. At night, our nighttime choir consists of not only birds and animals, but mainly insects.

It's always been said that when you hear the "peepers", aka spring peepers which are known as frogs, then you know that summer is approaching.

Sitting outside listening to the Hudson Valley's chorus is not only enjoyed by locals but by those who are traveling through, who haven't heard their choir before.

Have you ever heard a noise outside and wondered exactly what it could be?

Canva

There have been plenty of times that I googled a noise that I heard outside. Sometimes it's hard to identify what the animal or insect exactly is. The most shocking noise ended up being a fox trying to warn of danger. There are fisher cats who give off an unpleasant sound.

However, we can sit outdoors or open our windows to hear some of the Hudson Valley's most popular insects that provide us with their therapeutic sounds.

There's a way to identify the insects/bugs that you hear in the Hudson Valley.

Allison Kay

Known for being the "Shazam for Insect Sounds' ', this app can help you figure out what you may be hearing. The majority of apps that identify animals, birds and insects do so with an image. This app allows users to record the sound that they are hearing and will then see what it possibly could be.

This new, informative app allows listeners to detect insect sounds.

Allison Kay

The New Forest Cicada Project has created this app to help insect lovers learn more. This app can be downloaded in the App Store for iPhones. There's an option to click to learn how to use the app and also a Quick Tips option to show you how to use the app outdoors for optimum results.

Here's how to use the Cicada Hunt app to identify what insects you hear outdoors.

Allison Kay

Open the Cicada Hunt app to the recording part. It will say "Tap the cicada to start a survey". Be sure to take the cidada on the app to begin. Upon doing so, the app is then surveying what it hears with access to your microphone. This takes a full 30 seconds.

After the 30 seconds, it will appear with results of sounds found or sounds that were not found. Thankfully, my phone picked up Roesel's Bush Cricket, New Forest Cicada and Dark Bush Cricket. The recordings can be saved for analysis. The user then decides what they want to do with the recording at this point.

There are other apps that can help you identify plants and birds.

There's also an app to help identify which Hudson Valley bird you may have heard.

Another fascinating app helps you identify plants just with a photo.

Hudson Valley residents may recognize the top 3 bug/insect sounds.

Canva

Katydids, cicadas and crickets are the most popular insects amount the Hudson Valley nighttime choir.

What sounds do you hear at night during the nighttime choir? Share with us below.

