Wanted: City of Newburgh, NY Needs Police Officers, How to Apply?

There are many people that grow up wanting to be police officers. Maybe you are one of them, maybe you are not. There are many challenges to becoming an officer. You need to be physically fit, motivated, and want to help people.

Yes, there are a few more traits or qualities that go into becoming a great cop. However, you will need to get your start somewhere. Which police departments are hiring in the Hudson Valley? Truth is, probably all of them.

What is the City of Newburgh, NY doing to get more full and part-time police officers?

The City of Newburgh is encouraging all the residents of Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan, Putnam, and Rockland counties to apply for the positions. If you are interested, you will need to apply between July 12 and August 12, 2002. Preference will be given to people who already live in the City of Newburgh, but all are encouraged to apply.

When is the testing date for the City of Newburgh Police Exam?

This time around, the test will take place on September 17, 2022. There are a few other requirements that each applicant will need to meet including:

You need to be between the ages of 20 and 35, a United States citizen, have a high school diploma or an equivalency, and have zero felony convictions.

Pay $50 for the exam. However, you might be able to get the test fee waived.

What is the starting salary for a Police Officer in the City of Newburgh, NY?

According to the City of Newburgh Police Department website, the starting salary is $45,846. For more information and how to apply, click here.

If you become a cop, you might be one of the people handing out all of these tickets:

