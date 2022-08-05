Two DWI’s in Less Than 2 Hours for One Ulster County Man

Both took place within hours and miles of each other.

One thing I think we can all agree on is that getting behind the wheel of a car or truck while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is close to the dumbest thing anyone can do, but to do it twice in less than two hours is next level dumb!

First DWI

According to a press release from the New York State Police, the first driving while intoxicated charge came on Sunday, July 31, 2022. The press release states that troopers observed a 2013 Audi S4 driving erratically on Southside Avenue in the town of New Paltz at approximately 2:25 a.m. Troopers pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver as 29-year-old Edwin Mendez, from New Paltz. While troopers interviewed Mendez, it was determined that he didn't have a driver's license and was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mendez refused to take a chemical test and was arrested and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated and Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 1st degree. Mendez was released with an appearance ticket that is returnable to the Town of New Paltz Court on August 17, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

Second DWI

Two hours later...State Police were patrolling on State Route 299 at approximately 4:15 a.m. when troopers observed a 2013 Audi S4 in violation of several vehicle and traffic laws. Troopers proceeded to stop the vehicle and recognized the driver from his arrest 2 hours earlier, as Edwin Mendez.

Again troopers observed Mendez be intoxicated and he was once again arrested and charged with Felony DWI and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 1st degree. He was issued another appearance ticket for the Town of New Paltz Court also returnable on August 17, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

