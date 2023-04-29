Bring Your Appetit To East Fishkill This Weekend For a Popover Pop-Up

Rain may be in the forecast this weekend, but that shouldn't stop you from heading out to East Fishkill on Saturday, April 29th.

Why you may be asking? Because a Hudson Valley dinner table staple is popping in and dropping off their delectable creations for a limited time.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Growing up in Dutchess County, or really anywhere in the Hudson Valley, foodies were well aware of Hudson's Ribs and Fish on Route 9 in Fishkill. Old and new customers raved about their menu and food quality for years. Sadly, they closed up shop back in 2021 after 32 successful years.

Read More: Landmark Fishkill Restaurant Being Sold After 32 Years of Service

But one of the most iconic and delicious menu items from Hudson's Ribs and Fish wasn't their ribs or fish, but their popovers.

A popover, at least according to Wikipedia is a "light roll made from an egg batter similar to that of Yorkshire pudding, typically baked in muffin tins or dedicated popover pans, which have straight-walled sides rather than angled."

The rolls that were served at Hudson's Ribs and Fish were served with this amazingly fluffy Strawberry butter that paired oh so perfectly with the light, puffy, popovers.

While Hudson Ribs and Fish may be closed, they have occasionally been showing up in East Fishkill with their Hudson's Popovers food truck. Thankfully they'll be back this weekend at 2670 Route 52 (also known as the Food Truck site).

East Fishkill Food Truck Site/ Google Maps East Fishkill Food Truck Site/ Google Maps loading...

From 12 pm until 5 pm, or while supplies last, Hudson's Popovers will be selling their famous popovers at a Half dozen for $18.00 and Strawberry Butter $5.00. Hudson's Popovers is CASH ONLY and Saturday's popup event is rain or shine. Hudson's adds:

"feel free to pull up to the tent and stay in the car - we will gladly bring them to you!"

Find out when Hudson's Popover will be out on the town again by following them on social media.

Take a look at some of the food trucks of the Hudson Valley below!

Hudson Valley Food Trucks and What They Offer

Max's Melts Food Truck Finds Permanent Home in Poughkeepsie, NY The Veteran owned food truck serves up gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches with a twist and tots!