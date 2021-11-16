Brewster Plays a Small Role in Taylor Swift Directed Short Film

It looks like we were on to something.

We needed a few days to wind down from the release of Red (Taylor's Version) and the All Too Well (10 minute version) as well as the All Too Well short film. It was an emotional weekend, but it made us stronger (and yes, when I say us, I'm 1000% talking about myself).

I digress.

Last week we shared that we had a feeling that Taylor Swift filmed her All Too Well: The Short Film in the Hudson Valley. Mostly because she and the subject of the song (Ja*e Gyllenh**l, if you know you know) made an infamous trip to Fishkill Farms in Hopewell Junction at the height of their relationship and there's a line in the song where Swift sings:

"Oh, your sweet disposition

And my wide-eyed gaze

We're singing in the car, getting lost upstate"

Followed by this lyric:

"'Cause there we are again on that little town street

You almost ran the red 'cause you were lookin' over at me"

We could be here all day dissecting lines and interpreting the song, but that's what I use Twitter for. Right now, we're trying to figure out if blondie filmed her emotional anthem in the Hudson Valley.

One of our listeners Tina saw our conversation and did some detective work for us. She wrote to us and said:

I did some detective work and looked up the catering places listed in the credits.

Genius! Tina found that there were 2 local catering companies that they used, more towards Putnam Valley. Taylor Swift productions used Ledley Food Service out of Brewster and Odeen’s BBQ in Ridgefield.

They wouldn't just get food from Brewster and Ridgefield if they weren't nearby right? Take a look at the All Too Well Short Film and see if you can figure out where they filmed in the Brewster/Ridgefield area.

