He’s Back! Funny Guy Jim Breuer Brings Comedy To Hudson Valley For 2023

This year, though only a month and a few days in, has been full of pretty exciting announcements when it comes to entertainment and upcoming performances in the Hudson Valley.

In early January we learned that we'd be getting one degree closer to Kevin Bacon when the Bacon Brothers make a stop in Goshen in June of this year.

Now another fan-favorite will be returning to the Hudson Valley.

Jim Breuer's Hudson Valley Connections, at Rocking Horse Ranch?

No stranger to the area, aside from a number of performances over the years, did you know that Jim Breuer actually honeymooned in Ulster County?

In his 2011 memoir, I'm Not High: (But I've Got a Lot of Crazy Stories About Life as a Goat Boy, a Dad, and a Spiritual Warrior), Breuer discusses the insanity that was his wedding back in the day, including his car being stolen from the hotel parking lot the night before the wedding, and then having to borrow a vehicle to go on his honeymoon.

That honeymoon happened to be at the Hudson Valley's own Rocking Horse Ranch.

In the book, Breuer shares the following:

I got an idea doing stand-up once in the Hudson River Valley in upstate New York. I played at a dude ranch called the Rocking Horse. I knew Dee liked horses, so I thought that would make her happy. When we got to the dude ranch we were the only honeymooners there. It was all families, decked out in rodeo-style clothes, and we had to eat dinner at these communal picnic tables with them. None of them could believe we were honeymooning there, but it was our trip.

Breuer Brings Comedy Back To Hudson Valley

Over the years, we've been lucky enough to have Jim Breuer visit the Hudson Valley several times, bringing his hilarious comedy show to various venues across the area.

I can even remember him performing at my college, SUNY New Paltz, back in the late 2000's.

The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie has been the site for a number of Breuer performances over the years, even spotted wearing his 'Chance' t-shirt with pal Joe Rogan.

Breuer has also played at the Orange County Fair, and just last summer took the stage at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Chester.

Now, he's preparing to bring his show back to the Paramount Theater in Peekskill on March 30, 2023 at 8pm.

Where is your favorite local spot that you've caught a Breuer comedy show in the Hudson Valley?

