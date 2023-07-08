Why Are These Bothersome Moths Everywhere This Year in New York?

Ugh! They are everywhere, and in large numbers, I am talking about the moth population in New York. I will even dial it down to the Gypsy Moth, more than others. They are destructive and I feel like I am walking or driving through walls of bugs.

Why are these moths so populous this year, and what can you do to try to get them under control? Keep reading to find out.

Why are these moths everywhere this summer in New York?

The reason that there are so many of them this summer is because of the lack of rainfall. Yes, it is hard to mention lack of rainfall when there has been so much of it the last few weeks. The rain is a deterrent to them.

How can you keep from having the moth population from getting out of control?

There are a couple of things that you can do, these things told to me by people who have been dealing with these moths and what has been working for them.

Get pheromone traps. and place as many of them as you can around your yard. This is a start. You will also need to be aware of the eggs that are laid on the leaves of your outdoor plants. You can scrape the eggs off the leaves and put them into soapy water. Let sit in the soapy water overnight and then you can dump them.

The other suggestion that was shared with me, is to spray your plants with a mineral oil horticultural oil solution. This will suffocate the eggs. You will need to spray the solution in the fall and in the spring. This might help you out next year.

Another way to get rid of the moths is to encourage birds to be in your yard. There is a great deal of debate as to whether or not you should have bird feeders out during the summer, but you can also come up with other ways to encourage birds to be in your yard, with the types of plantings, including flowers and bright colored bushes. Good luck with the moths. Let's hope we have a solid winter which will also help keep the moth population down next year.

