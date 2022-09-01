Look at the Famous Helicopter Fighting the Napanoch Fire

Unfortunately, the Napanoch Fire in Minnewaska State Park is still growing. Over 270 acres were burning as of yesterday, with hundreds of firefighters and park rangers assisting in battling the blaze. They're also getting assistance from a very impressive (and famous) aircraft.

Napanoch Fire in Minnewaska State Park

While emergency response teams fight the Napanoch Fire from the ground, air support has been instrumental in controlling the blaze where firefighters can't reach. Nearly 200 "bucket drops" have been conducted so far, and while aerial firefighting often includes the use of planes, it's helicopters that are currently attacking the flames, including one with some very famous heritage.

Helicopters Fighting Napanoch Fire in Ulster County, NY

"The Napanoch Point fire has grown to an estimated 270 acres. Due to changing fire and weather conditions, containment is unknown at this time", began a post from the NYDEC on Wednesday. "Yesterday, two Blackhawk helicopters conducted 82 bucket drops. Two New York State Police helicopters conducted 87 bucket drops." We'll check out an amazing aerial video shared by the New York State Police in a minute, but first, let's take a closer look at what may be the most famous helicopter in United States history.

Black Hawk Helicopter in the Hudson Valley, NY

The Black Hawk helicopter is described by the United States military as "the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopter. It provides air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat." You may also recognize the name from the acclaimed 2001 film starring Josh Hartnett, Black Hawk Down.

New York State Police Helicopters Fight Napanoch Fire

NYS Police also shared this video of their Huey helicopter on one of their countless flights to fight the Napanoch fire. Police helicopters have been flying upwards of eight hours a day since Sunday carrying buckets to dump on the flames.

Park Rangers and other emergency crews are always ready to help in an emergency situation. Check out the recent helicopter rescue below, and keep scrolling to see how a puppy was finally extracted from a crevasse in Minnewaska State Park after being trapped for a staggering five days.

