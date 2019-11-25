Black Friday Hours for Hudson Valley Malls and Shopping Centers

Unsure of when your local mall opens and closes for Black Friday? We got you covered.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and so is Black Friday. Every year, stores are opening earlier and earlier and quite frankly, it's hard to keep track of. So you don't have to, because I did it for you! I'm really a servant of the people. Here's a full list of Hudson Valley malls and shopping center hours for Black Friday 2019:

Dutchess County

Poughkeepsie Galleria: Open Thanksgiving 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Open Black Friday 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Poughkeepsie Plaza: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday but varies by store

Ulster County

Hudson Valley Mall: Open Thanksgiving 6 p.m.-12 a.m., Open Black Friday 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Orange County

Woodbury Commons Premium Outlets: Open Thanksgiving 9 a.m.-12 a.m., Open Black Friday 12 a.m.-11 p.m.

Galleria at Crystal Run: Open Thanksgiving 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Open Black Friday 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Newburgh Mall: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Rockland County

Palisades Center: Open Thanksgiving 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Open Black Friday 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Shops at Nanuet: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Westchester County

The Westchester: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Ridge Hill: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Cross County Mall: Open Thanksgiving 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Open Black Friday 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Galleria at White Plains: Open Thanksgiving 7 p.m.-2 a.m., Open Black Friday 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Jefferson Valley Mall: Open Thanksgiving 7 p.m.-12 a.m., Open Black Friday 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

