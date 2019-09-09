Billy Crystal Spotted Dining at Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant

One of Hollywood's biggest celebrities was "treated like royalty" while dining at a Hudson Valley restaurant.

At the end of August, Florrie Kaye's in Carmel shared a photo of Billy Crystal inside the eatery on social media

"Florrie Kaye's had a very special visitor this week!!!😍😁"

The restaurant on Gleneida Avenue in Carmel is known for its tea selection, lunches and sweets.

"Our goal at Florrie Kaye's is to transport you back in time to a place of elegance and freedom from modern technology and the hustle and bustle of our busy lives. For you to be treated like royalty, if only for a short time," Florrie Kaye's writes on its website.

Crystal is from New York but currently lives in Californa so it's unclear why the actor/director was in the Hudson Valley or what caused him to stop by Florrie Kaye's, but on Saturday, August 24, the staff was happy to serve the Hollywood star.

"So Blessed to have my favorite actor stop by Florrie Kaye’s!! We Love you Billy," Florrie Kaye's General Manager Gina Aurisicchio wrote on Facebook.

