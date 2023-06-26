Cue The Lights: Bethel’s Two Holiday Light Displays Confirmed For 2023

How lucky are we to have the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock here in the Hudson Valley? Not only do we have access to a jam-packed concert schedule each year, but Bethel Woods Center for the Arts also offers several other attractions that have become yearly transitions for many in the area.

I know, I know - we're less than a week into summer and here we are already talking about the holiday season and fall and winter events.

Nonetheless, it's never too early to start thinking about family friendly activities that will be happening this fall and winter.

Bethel Woods Announces Dates for Peace, Love & Pumpkins

Returning for it's third year, Peace, Love & Pumpkins will run from October 13th through the 29th, with the event open from 6:30-10pm each day. Tickets are already available (and at a discounted price through September 4th).

Visitors will be able to travel through thousands of unique hand-carved jack-o-lanterns and glowing pumpkin art. Not only your typical halloween-themed decor, some of the displays are even based off of Woodstock festival icons!

In addition to live music on select nights, and Boos and Booze, Bethel Woods will also bring back Friday Night Frights, an adult-geared tour through the grounds.

They'll also be offering several special themed nights and events, with the full Peace, Love & Pumpkins schedule here.

Peace, Love & Lights 2023 Dates and Details Announced For Bethel Woods

In addition to the Peace, Love & Pumpkins schedule for this year, Bethel Woods also confirmed that Peace, Love & Lights will return for 2023, running for the partial week November 24-December 10, and then nightly from December 14 through the 31st.

This particular event is a drive-through experience with a set cost per carload, except for 'Walk-Through Mondays.'

Billing this year's event as back, bigger, and brighter than ever, Peace, Love & Lights will showcase light displays featuring New York, Holidays Around The World, Snowflake Alley, Christmas, Candy Cane Lane, Enchanted Forest, and Groovy Way, too.

There are also add-on opportunities, vendors on site, and even the opportunity to do some cookie decorating with Santa. More details can be found here.

