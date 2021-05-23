Bet You Can’t Name All the Route 17s in the Hudson Valley

Here in the Hudson Valley, it can get very confusing if you're driving in an area you're not too familiar with, as New York likes to have multiple roads with very similar names. Can you name all the Route 17s we have here in the Hudson Valley?

If you remember a few backs, I ask the question, "can you name all the Route 9s in the Hudson Valley?". It turns out there are 15 different Route 9s throughout New York. While Route 9 has a lot, there is another state route here in New York that is the longest state route we have and also has multiple suffixes.

Of course, I'm talking about NY17. Route 17 was assigned in 1924 and has six suffix routes. Originally NY 17 was part of a three-highway system with NJ-17 and PA-17.

Can you name all the Route 17s?

