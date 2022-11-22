The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents.

To Go Out or Stay Home on Thanksgiving

Going out to eat for Thanksgiving is a divisive topic. "Let people enjoy their families, don't make them work!", was a popular comment on the subject. But while no one should be forced to work, there are many in the Hudson Valley who want to. Not all cultures celebrate the holiday, and still others may not have family they'd like to spend time with.

AlexRaths via Canva AlexRaths via Canva loading...

The Best Thanksgiving Meals in the Hudson Valley

While there are many establishments are offering Thanksgiving meals (including free meals at food banks and community centers), several restaurants stood out amongst the rest. Here are the top suggestions from Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties.

Google Google loading...

Dutchess County: Beekman Arms & Delamater Inn in Rhinebeck, NY

Many comments recommended the special Thanksgiving menu at Beekman Arms. While they offer traditional entrees like carved turkey and ham, you can elevate your experience as well with dishes like salmon with roasted squash, spicy tomato penne, and poached shrimp. Find their entire menu here.

Google Google loading...

Orange County: The Thayer Hotel at West Point

"We love Hotel Thayer’s Thanksgiving. Going back again this year", offered one commenter. The dinner is served buffet style, with every Thanksgiving dish you could think of. Like Beekman Arms, they also offer non-traditional options like cheese tortellini and lobster. Find out more here.

The Phoenician via Facebook The Phoenician via Facebook loading...

Ulster County: The Phoenician Steakhouse in Phoenicia, NY

"OMG The Phoenician outside of Kingston hands down the best meal I have ever had in my life", raved a recent review. It's a meat lovers dream, with turkey, ham, prime rib, roasted pork, and roasted lamb all being served. Reservations required, find out more here.

Get our free mobile app

If you want to split the difference and have someone else cook but still enjoy the meal at home, there are many great options as well. Check out ten of our favorites below, and keep scrolling to see which major retailers will be closed on turkey day.

10 Thanksgiving Meal Deals in the Hudson Valley These Hudson Valley establishments are here to serve you this Thanksgiving. Find the one that suits your needs the best!