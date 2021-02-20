Best Places to go Sledding in Hudson Valley (PICS)

Winters in the Hudson Valley can be extremely FUN if you know what and where to go.

Anytime snow is in the forecast across the Hudson Valley, most people get annoyed with everything that it brings. We get slippery roads, salt, plowing, snow blowing, shoveling, the list can go on and on. We think the best thing for us to do when nasty weather is coming is to focus on the fun side of things!! Like SLEDDING!!!!

We're lucky to live in an area that has so many great spots to go sledding and we thought we need to have a list of places that we should all checkout at least once when we have fresh snow. What places across the Valley would you recommend we go sledding next time it snows? Text us through the app or leave a comment below.

Chris called us to tell us about a spot in Orange County, he told us that at Thomas Bull Memorial Park they offer sledding, tubing and ice skating. Karen texted us that sledding in Dutchess County has to be done at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls. She said it's AWESOME! Kevin texted us, "Snyder’s hill Saugerties".

If you plan on going to any of these places make sure you check to see if you need permission before hitting the hills! Be carful!!

Best Places to go Sledding in the Hudson Valley