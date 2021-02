Think the life of a radio DJ is glamorous? Think again.

Don't get me wrong, being a radio DJ is possibly the coolest job out there. I get to listen to music, talk to you, and do some crazy stuff. It's incredible. But if you think we're living the life of the rich and famous, you're wrong.

Take my office for example. Yes, I know I'm lucky to have an office, and I really do like it. But it definitely needs some TLC. Take a look and decide for yourself

Look Inside the Office of a Radio DJ